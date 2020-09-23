Legacy Housing Corp (NASDAQ:LEGH) Stake Cut by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC reduced its holdings in Legacy Housing Corp (NASDAQ:LEGH) by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 465,127 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,560 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned about 1.88% of Legacy Housing worth $6,614,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LEGH. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Legacy Housing in the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Legacy Housing by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 328,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,037,000 after purchasing an additional 4,673 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Legacy Housing by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P acquired a new position in Legacy Housing in the 1st quarter worth about $196,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Legacy Housing by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 96,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $891,000 after purchasing an additional 998 shares during the last quarter. 16.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ LEGH opened at $13.33 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $322.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.58 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.73. Legacy Housing Corp has a 52 week low of $8.50 and a 52 week high of $17.50.

Legacy Housing (NASDAQ:LEGH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $46.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.32 million. Legacy Housing had a return on equity of 13.50% and a net margin of 18.06%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Legacy Housing Corp will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Legacy Housing news, Chairman Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 2,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.91, for a total value of $35,336.70. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 2,690,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,118,843.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Kenneth E. Shipley sold 2,689 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.16, for a total value of $40,765.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,181,956 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,238,452.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 61,875 shares of company stock worth $956,594 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 49.10% of the company’s stock.

LEGH has been the topic of several research reports. Oak Ridge Financial Services raised Legacy Housing to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 17th. ValuEngine raised Legacy Housing from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Legacy Housing from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. B. Riley increased their price objective on Legacy Housing from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Legacy Housing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.50.

Legacy Housing Corporation builds, sells, and finances manufactured homes and tiny houses primarily in the southern United States. The company manufactures and provides for the transport of mobile homes; and offers wholesale financing to dealers and mobile home parks, as well as a range of homes, including 1 to 5 bedrooms, with 1 to 3 1/2 bathrooms.

