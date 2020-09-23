LEOcoin (LC4) Achieves Market Capitalization of $69,386.94

LEOcoin (CURRENCY:LC4) traded up 4.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 23rd. One LEOcoin token can now be bought for about $0.0462 or 0.00000431 BTC on popular exchanges. LEOcoin has a market capitalization of $69,386.94 and approximately $344.00 worth of LEOcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, LEOcoin has traded 1.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10,308.08 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $328.52 or 0.03186983 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $208.88 or 0.02026359 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $43.31 or 0.00420170 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.50 or 0.00858522 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0536 or 0.00000520 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00012070 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.90 or 0.00047514 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $51.50 or 0.00499568 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00010209 BTC.

About LEOcoin

LEOcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ScryptJane hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 17th, 2014. LEOcoin’s total supply is 21,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,501,964 tokens. The Reddit community for LEOcoin is /r/leocoinorg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for LEOcoin is www.lc4foundation.org. LEOcoin’s official Twitter account is @LEOcoinORG and its Facebook page is accessible here.

LEOcoin Token Trading

LEOcoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LEOcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LEOcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LEOcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

