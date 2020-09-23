Lightning Bitcoin (LBTC) Market Capitalization Tops $4.82 Million

Lightning Bitcoin (CURRENCY:LBTC) traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 23rd. One Lightning Bitcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $1.25 or 0.00012121 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Lightning Bitcoin has traded down 2.9% against the U.S. dollar. Lightning Bitcoin has a total market cap of $4.82 million and $272,619.00 worth of Lightning Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Lightning Bitcoin

Lightning Bitcoin (LBTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 11th, 2017. Lightning Bitcoin’s total supply is 7,465,926 coins and its circulating supply is 3,860,808 coins. The official website for Lightning Bitcoin is lbtc.io. Lightning Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @LightningBTC and its Facebook page is accessible here. Lightning Bitcoin’s official message board is medium.com/lightning-bitcoin-blog.

Buying and Selling Lightning Bitcoin

