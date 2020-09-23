LockTrip 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $491.00 (LOC)

LockTrip (CURRENCY:LOC) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 23rd. One LockTrip token can currently be bought for about $0.39 or 0.00003753 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, LockTrip has traded 11.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. LockTrip has a market capitalization of $5.79 million and $491.00 worth of LockTrip was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About LockTrip

LOC is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It launched on September 26th, 2017. LockTrip’s total supply is 18,585,933 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,952,163 tokens. LockTrip’s official message board is medium.com/@LockChainCo. The Reddit community for LockTrip is /r/locktrip/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. LockTrip’s official Twitter account is @LockChainCo and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for LockTrip is locktrip.com.

LockTrip Token Trading

LockTrip can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LockTrip directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LockTrip should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LockTrip using one of the exchanges listed above.

