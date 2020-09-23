LUXCoin Price Tops $0.0761 on Top Exchanges (LUX)

LUXCoin (CURRENCY:LUX) traded 3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 23rd. During the last seven days, LUXCoin has traded 8.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. LUXCoin has a total market cap of $745,409.16 and $6,764.00 worth of LUXCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One LUXCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0761 or 0.00000738 BTC on exchanges including Cryptopia and CryptoBridge.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Digitalcoin (DGC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000014 BTC.

SecureCoin (SRC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Argentum (ARG) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

AnarchistsPrime (ACP) traded 80.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

StrikeBitClub (SBC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

About LUXCoin

LUX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Multiple Algorithms hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 10th, 2017. LUXCoin’s total supply is 10,798,233 coins and its circulating supply is 9,791,000 coins. LUXCoin’s official Twitter account is @lux_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for LUXCoin is /r/LUXCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. LUXCoin’s official website is luxcore.io.

LUXCoin Coin Trading

LUXCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LUXCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LUXCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LUXCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

