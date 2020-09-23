Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $42.93 Million

Analysts expect Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE) to announce sales of $42.93 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Madison Square Garden Entertainment’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $14.30 million and the highest estimate coming in at $69.00 million. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, November 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Madison Square Garden Entertainment will report full year sales of $637.15 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $173.20 million to $1.11 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.09 billion, with estimates ranging from $882.80 million to $1.39 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Madison Square Garden Entertainment.

Get Madison Square Garden Entertainment alerts:

Madison Square Garden Entertainment (NYSE:MSGE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 14th. The company reported ($2.52) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($4.97) by $2.45. The company had revenue of $9.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.08 million.

Shares of NYSE MSGE opened at $69.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 2.80. Madison Square Garden Entertainment has a 12 month low of $58.67 and a 12 month high of $172.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.55.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Company Profile

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. engages in the entertainment business. It produces, presents, or hosts various live entertainment events, including concerts, family shows, and special events, as well as sporting events, such as professional boxing, college basketball, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, and esports in its venues, including New York's Madison Square Garden, Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden, Radio City Music Hall and Beacon Theatre, and The Chicago Theatre.

Further Reading: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Madison Square Garden Entertainment (MSGE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Madison Square Garden Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Madison Square Garden Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.