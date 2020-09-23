Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $50.13 Million

Analysts expect that Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS) will announce $50.13 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Madison Square Garden Sports’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $32.90 million to $65.40 million. Madison Square Garden Sports reported sales of $214.78 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 76.7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Madison Square Garden Sports will report full-year sales of $383.54 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $296.47 million to $569.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $721.50 million, with estimates ranging from $697.60 million to $752.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Madison Square Garden Sports.

Madison Square Garden Sports (NYSE:MSGS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 14th. The company reported ($3.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.77) by ($1.49). Madison Square Garden Sports had a negative return on equity of 4.21% and a negative net margin of 11.57%. The firm had revenue of ($6.96) million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.47 million.

NYSE MSGS opened at $147.34 on Wednesday. Madison Square Garden Sports has a fifty-two week low of $143.95 and a fifty-two week high of $316.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.34 and a beta of 1.24.

Madison Square Garden Sports Company Profile

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. operates as a professional sports company. Its portfolio of assets include the New York Knickerbockers of the National Basketball Association (NBA), and the New York Rangers of the National Hockey League; two development league teams, including the Hartford Wolf Pack of the American Hockey League, and the Westchester Knicks of the NBA G League; Knicks Gaming, an esports franchise; and esports teams.

