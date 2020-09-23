Mastech Digital, Inc. (NYSE:MHH) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $48.52 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Mastech Digital, Inc. (NYSE:MHH) will post sales of $48.52 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Mastech Digital’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $47.60 million and the highest estimate coming in at $49.45 million. Mastech Digital reported sales of $49.54 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Mastech Digital will report full year sales of $198.59 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $197.51 million to $199.67 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $227.45 million, with estimates ranging from $220.29 million to $234.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Mastech Digital.

Mastech Digital (NYSE:MHH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.12. Mastech Digital had a net margin of 4.58% and a return on equity of 21.70%. The company had revenue of $47.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.14 million.

Shares of MHH opened at $18.38 on Wednesday. Mastech Digital has a 1-year low of $5.50 and a 1-year high of $29.98. The stock has a market cap of $209.15 million, a P/E ratio of 23.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85.

Mastech Digital

Mastech Digital, Inc provides digital transformation IT services to large, medium-sized, and small companies in the United States. It operates through two segments, Data and Analytics Services, and IT Staffing Services. The company offers data management and analytics services, including project-based consulting services in the areas of master data management, enterprise data integration, big data and analytics, and digital transformation by using onsite and offshore resources.

