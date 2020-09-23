Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) Position Lessened by Matthew 25 Management Corp

Matthew 25 Management Corp lowered its holdings in shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the period. Mastercard makes up 2.1% of Matthew 25 Management Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Matthew 25 Management Corp’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $5,027,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 509,869 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $123,164,000 after acquiring an additional 12,572 shares in the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 3,101 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $749,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 19,475 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,704,000 after acquiring an additional 836 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 74,317 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $17,952,000 after acquiring an additional 3,626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advisors Network Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. now owns 6,035 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,458,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. 73.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Several brokerages have recently commented on MA. Wedbush boosted their target price on Mastercard from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Raymond James upped their price objective on Mastercard from $301.00 to $351.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Mastercard from $311.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Daiwa Capital Markets reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $314.00 price objective on shares of Mastercard in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Compass Point upped their price objective on Mastercard from $330.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mastercard has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $347.03.

Shares of MA traded down $9.76 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $325.55. 172,276 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,109,864. Mastercard Inc has a 52 week low of $199.99 and a 52 week high of $367.25. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $336.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $295.19. The firm has a market cap of $335.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.21. Mastercard had a net margin of 45.12% and a return on equity of 129.52%. The company had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Mastercard Inc will post 6.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 9th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.59%.

In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 68,670 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.87, for a total transaction of $19,905,372.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 110,826,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,125,284,511.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Fraccaro sold 6,913 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.50, for a total transaction of $2,264,007.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,599,695. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 812,825 shares of company stock worth $247,745,179 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

Recommended Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.