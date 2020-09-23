Matthew 25 Management Corp Buys 69,500 Shares of East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC)

Matthew 25 Management Corp lifted its holdings in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) by 154.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 114,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 69,500 shares during the quarter. East West Bancorp makes up approximately 1.7% of Matthew 25 Management Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Matthew 25 Management Corp owned about 0.08% of East West Bancorp worth $4,149,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EWBC. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 263.2% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 1,495 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new position in East West Bancorp during the second quarter valued at $77,000. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new position in East West Bancorp during the first quarter valued at $103,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in East West Bancorp during the second quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in East West Bancorp during the second quarter valued at $203,000. 91.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get East West Bancorp alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on EWBC shares. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of East West Bancorp from $33.00 to $37.00 in a report on Friday, June 19th. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “hold” rating and issued a $33.00 price target (up from $31.00) on shares of East West Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of East West Bancorp from $220.00 to $260.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of East West Bancorp from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of East West Bancorp from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.67.

EWBC stock traded down $0.69 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $31.17. 25,434 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,354,229. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $36.48 and its 200-day moving average is $34.11. The company has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.78, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.55 and a 12 month high of $51.88.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $402.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $390.87 million. East West Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.18% and a net margin of 29.90%. East West Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.12 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current year.

East West Bancorp Company Profile

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States and Greater China. It operates in three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.

Featured Story: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for East West Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for East West Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.