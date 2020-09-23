Matthew 25 Management Corp Has $19.90 Million Holdings in Polaris Industries Inc. (NYSE:PII)

Matthew 25 Management Corp reduced its position in shares of Polaris Industries Inc. (NYSE:PII) by 14.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 215,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,500 shares during the quarter. Polaris Industries accounts for about 8.2% of Matthew 25 Management Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Matthew 25 Management Corp owned 0.35% of Polaris Industries worth $19,898,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Polaris Industries by 3.0% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,302,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,019,000 after buying an additional 95,037 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Polaris Industries by 8.4% during the first quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 1,260,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,693,000 after buying an additional 97,426 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Polaris Industries by 5.8% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 935,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,048,000 after buying an additional 51,245 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Polaris Industries by 41.4% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 767,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,003,000 after buying an additional 224,551 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Polaris Industries by 3.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 638,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,713,000 after purchasing an additional 22,984 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on shares of Polaris Industries from $107.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Polaris Industries from $67.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Polaris Industries from $70.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Northcoast Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Polaris Industries in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Longbow Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Polaris Industries in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Polaris Industries has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.29.

In related news, SVP Christopher Musso sold 3,773 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total value of $399,938.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 31,374 shares in the company, valued at $3,325,644. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Dougherty Lucy Clark sold 4,218 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total value of $451,326.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 23,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,543,711. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 168,016 shares of company stock worth $18,084,614. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PII traded down $1.37 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $89.53. 32,987 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 971,732. Polaris Industries Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.35 and a 1-year high of $110.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The company has a market capitalization of $5.58 billion, a PE ratio of -99.89 and a beta of 2.12. The business has a 50 day moving average of $100.23 and a 200 day moving average of $83.41.

Polaris Industries (NYSE:PII) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.70. Polaris Industries had a negative net margin of 0.83% and a positive return on equity of 32.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Polaris Industries Inc. will post 6.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 31st. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. Polaris Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.24%.

Polaris Industries Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates in five segments: ORV/Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bike conversion kit systems; motorcycles; low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles; and boats.

