Matthew 25 Management Corp Has $2.33 Million Position in Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE)

Matthew 25 Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE) by 420.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 286,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 231,000 shares during the quarter. Interface accounts for 1.0% of Matthew 25 Management Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Matthew 25 Management Corp owned about 0.49% of Interface worth $2,328,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Interface during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Interface by 417.8% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,336 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 6,726 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Interface during the first quarter worth about $59,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Interface during the second quarter worth about $135,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Interface by 159.3% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 20,594 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 12,651 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Interface alerts:

TILE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Interface from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Interface from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Interface from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.17.

Interface stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $6.11. 11,149 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 481,855. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. The company has a market cap of $364.17 million, a PE ratio of -6.62 and a beta of 1.76. Interface, Inc. has a one year low of $5.06 and a one year high of $17.67.

Interface (NASDAQ:TILE) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The textile maker reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.20. Interface had a negative net margin of 4.44% and a positive return on equity of 29.22%. The company had revenue of $259.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $251.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. Interface’s quarterly revenue was down 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Interface, Inc. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 4th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. Interface’s payout ratio is 2.52%.

Interface Profile

Interface, Inc, a modular flooring company, designs, produces, and sells modular carpet products primarily in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers modular carpets under the Interface and FLOR names; carpet tiles under the GlasBacRE name for use in commercial interiors, including offices, healthcare facilities, airports, educational and other institutions, hospitality spaces, and retail facilities, as well as residential interiors; modular resilient flooring products; rubber flooring under the norament and noraplan brands; and luxury vinyl tile products.

Featured Story: How is the Producer Price Index calculated?



Receive News & Ratings for Interface Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interface and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.