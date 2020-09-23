Matthew 25 Management Corp Has $2.62 Million Stock Holdings in Insperity Inc (NYSE:NSP)

Matthew 25 Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Insperity Inc (NYSE:NSP) by 478.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 33,500 shares during the period. Insperity comprises about 1.1% of Matthew 25 Management Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Matthew 25 Management Corp owned about 0.10% of Insperity worth $2,622,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Insperity by 3,076.9% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 413 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in shares of Insperity during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Insperity by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 893 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Insperity by 788.6% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,013 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 899 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Insperity during the 2nd quarter worth $76,000. 85.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Insperity news, COO Arthur A. Arizpe sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.50, for a total value of $243,250.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 53,543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,721,238.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Richard G. Rawson sold 1,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.17, for a total value of $108,763.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 102,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,178,391. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 87,673 shares of company stock worth $6,063,268 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 6.86% of the company’s stock.

NSP traded down $1.85 on Wednesday, reaching $63.40. The stock had a trading volume of 10,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 514,091. Insperity Inc has a fifty-two week low of $22.59 and a fifty-two week high of $107.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $67.78 and a 200-day moving average of $56.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.28. The company has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.61.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.45. Insperity had a return on equity of 741.70% and a net margin of 3.69%. The business had revenue of $993.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Insperity Inc will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 11th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 10th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. Insperity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.24%.

Separately, Roth Capital boosted their price target on Insperity from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.50.

Insperity

Insperity, Inc provides human resources (HR) and business solutions to enhance business performance for small and medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers its HR services through its Workforce Optimization and Workforce Synchronization solutions, which include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

