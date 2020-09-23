Matthew 25 Management Corp Has $7.86 Million Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Matthew 25 Management Corp lifted its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,850 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up approximately 3.2% of Matthew 25 Management Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Matthew 25 Management Corp’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $7,863,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth $294,639,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,051,633 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $44,283,569,000 after buying an additional 212,006 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,048,684 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $11,768,454,000 after buying an additional 147,641 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,599,769 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $8,968,262,000 after buying an additional 312,549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,516,147 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $12,459,236,000 after buying an additional 704,255 shares in the last quarter. 57.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Shares of AMZN traded down $118.42 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $3,010.57. 300,727 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,108,619. The firm has a market cap of $1,567.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.64, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.32. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,626.03 and a 12-month high of $3,552.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3,219.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $2,641.63.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $10.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $8.56. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 20.47%. The firm had revenue of $88.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.56 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 31.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on AMZN shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, September 18th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,000.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Amazon.com from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $3,400.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,300.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and forty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,319.63.

In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 292 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,173.12, for a total value of $926,551.04. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,930,366.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Indra K. Nooyi bought 27 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2,806.80 per share, with a total value of $75,783.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 707 shares in the company, valued at $1,984,407.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 102,815 shares of company stock valued at $324,095,003 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

Further Reading: What is the formula for calculating total return?



Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.