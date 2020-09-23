Matthew 25 Management Corp Trims Holdings in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS)

Matthew 25 Management Corp lowered its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 171,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group accounts for about 13.9% of Matthew 25 Management Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Matthew 25 Management Corp’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Group were worth $33,793,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Goldman Sachs Group by 495.0% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 1,190 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares in the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, CX Institutional boosted its position in Goldman Sachs Group by 183.0% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 249 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.70% of the company’s stock.

GS traded down $5.31 on Wednesday, reaching $186.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 169,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,813,811. The stock has a market cap of $65.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.86 and a beta of 1.42. Goldman Sachs Group Inc has a 1 year low of $130.85 and a 1 year high of $250.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The business’s 50 day moving average is $204.47 and its 200 day moving average is $191.28.

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The investment management company reported $6.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.78 by $2.48. The firm had revenue of $13.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.76 billion. Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 9.07% and a net margin of 13.40%. Goldman Sachs Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.81 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Goldman Sachs Group Inc will post 12.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st. Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.78%.

GS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Goldman Sachs Group from $335.00 to $355.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Goldman Sachs Group from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Citigroup increased their target price on Goldman Sachs Group from $265.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 target price on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank increased their target price on Goldman Sachs Group from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $243.52.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Institutional Client Services, Investing & Lending, and Investment Management. The Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, spin-offs, and risk management; and underwriting services, such as debt and equity underwriting of public offerings and private placements of various securities and other financial instruments, as well as derivative transactions with public and private sector clients.

