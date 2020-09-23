Matthew 25 Management Corp Trims Stake in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU)

Matthew 25 Management Corp lessened its holdings in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 125,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 20,000 shares during the period. Kansas City Southern makes up about 7.7% of Matthew 25 Management Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Matthew 25 Management Corp owned about 0.13% of Kansas City Southern worth $18,661,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in KSU. Security National Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Kansas City Southern by 134.9% during the first quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 202 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Kansas City Southern in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new stake in Kansas City Southern in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Kansas City Southern in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Kansas City Southern by 167.7% in the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 439 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.72% of the company’s stock.

Kansas City Southern stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $181.00. 19,458 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,263,112. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $184.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $151.96. Kansas City Southern has a 12-month low of $92.86 and a 12-month high of $200.00. The firm has a market cap of $17.08 billion, a PE ratio of 30.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 17th. The transportation company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.05. Kansas City Southern had a return on equity of 13.80% and a net margin of 20.63%. The company had revenue of $547.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $550.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Kansas City Southern will post 6.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 7th. Investors of record on Monday, September 14th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 11th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Kansas City Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.19%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on KSU. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Kansas City Southern from $125.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Kansas City Southern from $154.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Kansas City Southern from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $142.00 to $169.00 in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Kansas City Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $162.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Kansas City Southern from $150.00 to $175.00 in a report on Monday, September 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $165.38.

In other Kansas City Southern news, CAO Suzanne M. Grafton sold 917 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.37, for a total transaction of $169,067.29. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,919 shares in the company, valued at $1,828,766.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Jeffrey M. Songer sold 4,492 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.50, for a total value of $707,490.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,409 shares of company stock worth $1,688,672. Company insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

