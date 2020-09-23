Matthew 25 Management Corp Trims Stock Position in KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR)

Matthew 25 Management Corp lessened its position in shares of KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR) by 29.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 590,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 250,000 shares during the period. KKR & Co Inc comprises 7.5% of Matthew 25 Management Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Matthew 25 Management Corp owned 0.11% of KKR & Co Inc worth $18,219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of KKR & Co Inc by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 23,292,540 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $719,274,000 after purchasing an additional 385,340 shares during the period. Akre Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of KKR & Co Inc by 3.8% in the second quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC now owns 14,721,857 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $454,611,000 after buying an additional 534,321 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of KKR & Co Inc by 67.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,404,071 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $291,123,000 after buying an additional 4,974,443 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of KKR & Co Inc by 1.6% in the second quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,594,436 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $358,036,000 after buying an additional 184,220 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in KKR & Co Inc during the first quarter valued at $227,184,000. 80.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other KKR & Co Inc news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 5,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total value of $490,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 39.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on KKR & Co Inc from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on KKR & Co Inc from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on KKR & Co Inc in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America raised their target price on KKR & Co Inc from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “focus list” rating on shares of KKR & Co Inc in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.15.

Shares of KKR traded down $0.38 on Wednesday, hitting $34.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 193,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,078,397. The company has a market capitalization of $19.37 billion, a PE ratio of 128.33 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. KKR & Co Inc has a fifty-two week low of $15.55 and a fifty-two week high of $37.17. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $35.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.74.

KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The asset manager reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $420.68 million. KKR & Co Inc had a return on equity of 4.34% and a net margin of 47.50%. KKR & Co Inc’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that KKR & Co Inc will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 17th were issued a $0.135 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 14th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. KKR & Co Inc’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.34%.

KKR & Co Inc Profile

KKR & Co L.P. is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

