MAX Exchange Token (MAX) Achieves Market Cap of $207,677.18

MAX Exchange Token (CURRENCY:MAX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 23rd. Over the last week, MAX Exchange Token has traded up 3.1% against the dollar. One MAX Exchange Token token can now be bought for about $0.12 or 0.00001119 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. MAX Exchange Token has a market capitalization of $207,677.18 and $13,104.00 worth of MAX Exchange Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10,367.29 or 1.00482882 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.96 or 0.00038344 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $65.96 or 0.00639256 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $133.34 or 0.01292413 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00005639 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00009748 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.35 or 0.00109991 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00005055 BTC.

MAX Exchange Token Profile

MAX Exchange Token (MAX) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the SHA3 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 6th, 2014. MAX Exchange Token’s total supply is 359,861,620 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,798,551 tokens. MAX Exchange Token’s official Twitter account is @maxcoinproject. MAX Exchange Token’s official website is max.maicoin.com.

Buying and Selling MAX Exchange Token

MAX Exchange Token can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

