MaxLinear Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:MXL)

MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders bought 2,420 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 813% compared to the average daily volume of 265 call options.

MXL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of MaxLinear from $22.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of MaxLinear in a research note on Monday, June 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on shares of MaxLinear from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of MaxLinear from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on shares of MaxLinear in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. MaxLinear presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.10.

Get MaxLinear alerts:

Shares of NYSE MXL traded down $0.99 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $22.52. 10,843 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 591,673. The company has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. MaxLinear has a 52-week low of $7.79 and a 52-week high of $28.36. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.50.

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $65.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.29 million. MaxLinear had a positive return on equity of 3.13% and a negative net margin of 18.07%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that MaxLinear will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Kishore Seendripu sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.83, for a total value of $744,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 100,651 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,499,164.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 9.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of MaxLinear by 7.5% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,572 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in MaxLinear by 0.4% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 147,895 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,174,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in MaxLinear by 3.2% during the second quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 25,763 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $553,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in MaxLinear by 1.2% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 101,049 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in MaxLinear by 23.0% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,791 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,268 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.97% of the company’s stock.

MaxLinear Company Profile

MaxLinear, Inc provides radio-frequency (RF), high-performance analog, and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions (SoCs) for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications worldwide. The company offers range of semiconductor products, such as RF receivers and RF receiver SoCs, wireless infrastructure backhaul RF receivers and modem SoCs, laser modulator drivers, transimpedance amplifiers, clock and data recovery circuits, interface solutions, power management products, and data encryption and compression products.

Read More: Why is the LIBOR significant?

Receive News & Ratings for MaxLinear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MaxLinear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.