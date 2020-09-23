Meme (MEME) Market Capitalization Achieves $27.45 Million

Meme (CURRENCY:MEME) traded 37.3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 23rd. Meme has a total market cap of $27.45 million and $11.46 million worth of Meme was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Meme token can currently be bought for about $980.29 or 0.09378379 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Meme has traded 228.5% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $66.99 or 0.00640871 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00010133 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00004657 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.24 or 0.00030982 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000112 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00000759 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

Xriba (XRA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000102 BTC.

Meme Profile

Meme (MEME) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on March 5th, 2015. Meme’s total supply is 28,000 tokens. Meme’s official website is dontbuymeme.com. Meme’s official Twitter account is @pepecoins and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Meme

Meme can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meme directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Meme should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Meme using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

