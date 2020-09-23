MGP Ingredients Inc (NASDAQ:MGPI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of MGP Ingredients Inc (NASDAQ:MGPI) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $43.00.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine downgraded MGP Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MGP Ingredients from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on MGP Ingredients in a report on Thursday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Finally, BidaskClub cut MGP Ingredients from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th.

In related news, Director Karen Seaberg sold 13,589 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.53, for a total transaction of $482,817.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $141,302.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 58,456 shares of company stock valued at $2,111,905. 24.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new position in MGP Ingredients during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MGP Ingredients in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new stake in shares of MGP Ingredients in the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of MGP Ingredients in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its holdings in shares of MGP Ingredients by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 2,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.35% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MGPI opened at $39.08 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 5.54 and a quick ratio of 1.78. MGP Ingredients has a 1 year low of $21.64 and a 1 year high of $53.33. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.06. The company has a market cap of $660.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.92 and a beta of 1.67.

MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.06. MGP Ingredients had a return on equity of 17.44% and a net margin of 10.47%. The business had revenue of $92.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that MGP Ingredients will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 4th. Investors of record on Friday, August 21st were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 20th. MGP Ingredients’s payout ratio is currently 21.15%.

About MGP Ingredients

MGP Ingredients, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies distilled spirits, and specialty wheat proteins and starch food ingredients. It operates in two segments, Distillery Products and Ingredient Solutions. The Distillery Products segment provides food grade alcohol for beverage applications that include bourbon and rye whiskeys, as well as grain neutral spirits, including vodka and gin; and food grade industrial alcohol, which is used as an ingredient in foods, personal care products, cleaning solutions, pharmaceuticals, and various other products.

