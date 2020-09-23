MicroBitcoin Trading 23.5% Lower Over Last Week (MBC)

MicroBitcoin (CURRENCY:MBC) traded up 14.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 23rd. One MicroBitcoin coin can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges including P2PB2B, BiteBTC and STEX. During the last week, MicroBitcoin has traded 23.5% lower against the US dollar. MicroBitcoin has a total market capitalization of $3.73 million and $404.00 worth of MicroBitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001556 BTC.

KARMA (KARMA) traded 37.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Diamond (DMD) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00004680 BTC.

Riecoin (RIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000093 BTC.

FairGame (FAIR) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000058 BTC.

DMD (DMD) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $217.90 or 0.02111381 BTC.

About MicroBitcoin

MBC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 27th, 2017. MicroBitcoin’s total supply is 188,777,000,000 coins. MicroBitcoin’s official website is microbitcoin.org. MicroBitcoin’s official Twitter account is @microbitcoinorg. The Reddit community for MicroBitcoin is /r/MicroBitcoinOrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

MicroBitcoin Coin Trading

MicroBitcoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX, P2PB2B and BiteBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MicroBitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MicroBitcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MicroBitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

