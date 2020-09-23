Microbix Biosystems (TSE:MBX) Stock Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $0.28

Shares of Microbix Biosystems Inc (TSE:MBX) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.28 and traded as low as $0.24. Microbix Biosystems shares last traded at $0.24, with a volume of 55,200 shares trading hands.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.28 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $26.11 million and a P/E ratio of -18.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.10.

About Microbix Biosystems (TSE:MBX)

Microbix Biosystems Inc, a life science company, manufactures viral and bacterial antigens and reagents for the diagnostics industry worldwide. The company produces infectious disease antigens, including viral, bacterial, and parasitic products, which are used in various applications, such as immunodiagnostic assays comprising ELISA, chemiluminescent automated immunoassays, immunohistochemistry, immunofluorescence, latex agglutination, rapid tests, and flow cytometry; controls for diagnostic assays.

