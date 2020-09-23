Midland States Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:MSBI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Midland States Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:MSBI) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.00.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MSBI. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Midland States Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Midland States Bancorp from $15.50 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Midland States Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 12th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Midland States Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st.

NASDAQ MSBI opened at $13.06 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.40. Midland States Bancorp has a 12-month low of $12.49 and a 12-month high of $29.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The company has a market cap of $295.78 million, a P/E ratio of 8.77 and a beta of 1.05.

Midland States Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSBI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $68.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.30 million. Midland States Bancorp had a net margin of 11.47% and a return on equity of 6.96%. Sell-side analysts predict that Midland States Bancorp will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Douglas J. Tucker purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.00 per share, for a total transaction of $26,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $271,986. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 2,750 shares of company stock worth $36,683. Company insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Midland States Bancorp by 3.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,633,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,570,000 after buying an additional 50,999 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Midland States Bancorp in the first quarter worth $318,000. Martingale Asset Management L P bought a new position in Midland States Bancorp in the first quarter worth $916,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Midland States Bancorp by 14.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 601,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,527,000 after purchasing an additional 77,760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Midland States Bancorp by 2.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 43,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $754,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.75% of the company’s stock.

About Midland States Bancorp

Midland States Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for Midland States Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, municipalities, and other entities. It operates through Banking, Commercial FHA Origination and Servicing, Wealth Management, and Other segments.

