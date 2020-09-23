Morgan Stanley Reaffirms Overweight Rating for Adyen (OTCMKTS:WZZAF)

Adyen (OTCMKTS:WZZAF)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by research analysts at Morgan Stanley in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on WZZAF. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Adyen in a report on Friday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Adyen in a report on Thursday, July 30th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Adyen in a report on Thursday, July 30th. HSBC upgraded Adyen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Adyen in a report on Friday, July 24th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Get Adyen alerts:

WZZAF stock remained flat at $$45.50 during trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 4 shares, compared to its average volume of 931. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $45.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.37. Adyen has a 1-year low of $25.00 and a 1-year high of $55.47.

About Adyen

Wizz Air Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger air transportation services on scheduled short-haul and medium-haul point-to-point routes across Europe and the Middle East. As of October 30, 2019, it operated a fleet of 120 Airbus A320 and Airbus A321 aircraft that offered services for approximately 710 routes from 25 bases connecting 151 destinations across 44 countries.

Featured Story: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Adyen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adyen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.