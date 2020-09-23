Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $21.00.

Several analysts recently issued reports on MPAA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Motorcar Parts of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Motorcar Parts of America in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Motorcar Parts of America in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Motorcar Parts of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Motorcar Parts of America in a report on Friday, June 19th.

NASDAQ MPAA opened at $15.34 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.45. Motorcar Parts of America has a 12-month low of $10.43 and a 12-month high of $24.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $291.78 million, a P/E ratio of -49.48 and a beta of 1.66.

Motorcar Parts of America (NASDAQ:MPAA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The auto parts company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.11. Motorcar Parts of America had a negative net margin of 1.13% and a positive return on equity of 9.76%. The business had revenue of $95.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.15 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Motorcar Parts of America will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

In other Motorcar Parts of America news, Director Rudolph J. Borneo sold 3,000 shares of Motorcar Parts of America stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.79, for a total transaction of $50,370.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 6.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Motorcar Parts of America by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 2,023,110 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $25,451,000 after buying an additional 410,256 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Motorcar Parts of America by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,368,466 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $24,181,000 after buying an additional 110,233 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Motorcar Parts of America by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 609,781 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $7,671,000 after buying an additional 45,543 shares during the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Motorcar Parts of America by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 546,446 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $6,874,000 after buying an additional 19,057 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Motorcar Parts of America in the 1st quarter worth about $3,748,000.

Motorcar Parts of America Company Profile

Motorcar Parts of America, Inc manufactures, remanufactures, and distributes heavy duty trucks, and industrial and agricultural application parts. The company offers rotating electrical products, including alternators and starters; wheel hub assemblies and bearings; brake master cylinders; and other products, such as turbochargers, brake power boosters, and diagnostic equipment.

