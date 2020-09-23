National Bank Financial Raises Inter Pipeline (TSE:IPL) Price Target to C$14.00

Inter Pipeline (TSE:IPL) had its price target upped by equities researchers at National Bank Financial from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 7.03% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. CIBC boosted their price target on Inter Pipeline from C$12.00 to C$13.50 in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Raymond James cut their price target on Inter Pipeline from C$13.00 to C$12.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating and set a C$16.00 price target on shares of Inter Pipeline in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Tudor Pickering reiterated a “hold” rating and set a C$13.00 price objective on shares of Inter Pipeline in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on Inter Pipeline from C$13.00 to C$15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$15.59.

Shares of Inter Pipeline stock traded down C$0.46 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching C$13.08. 1,162,989 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,559,910. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$13.88 and a 200 day moving average price of C$12.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.81 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.62. Inter Pipeline has a one year low of C$5.35 and a one year high of C$24.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 180.15.

Inter Pipeline (TSE:IPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported C$0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.15. The firm had revenue of C$539.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$578.00 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Inter Pipeline will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

About Inter Pipeline

Inter Pipeline Ltd. engages in the petroleum transportation and storage, and natural gas liquids processing businesses in Canada and Europe. The company operates through four segments: Oil Sands Transportation; Conventional Oil Pipelines; Natural Gas Liquids (NGL) Processing; and Bulk Liquid Storage.

