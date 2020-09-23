National Western Life Group Inc (NASDAQ:NWLI) Shares Purchased by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in National Western Life Group Inc (NASDAQ:NWLI) by 12.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,301 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.32% of National Western Life Group worth $2,397,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in NWLI. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in National Western Life Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in National Western Life Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in National Western Life Group by 78.3% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in National Western Life Group by 51.2% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in National Western Life Group by 12.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. 80.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, BidaskClub downgraded National Western Life Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd.

National Western Life Group stock opened at $194.10 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $705.75 million, a PE ratio of 6.60 and a beta of 1.12. National Western Life Group Inc has a 12 month low of $120.55 and a 12 month high of $298.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $215.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $196.96.

National Western Life Group (NASDAQ:NWLI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $13.69 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $216.02 million during the quarter. National Western Life Group had a return on equity of 4.82% and a net margin of 14.94%.

National Western Life Group Profile

National Western Life Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, National Western Life Insurance Company, operates as a stock life insurance company. It operates through Domestic Life Insurance, International Life Insurance, and Annuities segments. The company provides life insurance products for the savings and protection needs of policyholders; and annuity contracts for the asset accumulation and retirement needs of contract holders.

