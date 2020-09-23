Nebula AI (NBAI) Price Tops $0.0004

Nebula AI (CURRENCY:NBAI) traded down 6.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 23rd. Nebula AI has a market cap of $560,826.68 and approximately $29.00 worth of Nebula AI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Nebula AI has traded down 5.9% against the US dollar. One Nebula AI token can now be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including DDEX, CoinBene and IDEX.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001445 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.54 or 0.00043994 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00004535 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00005478 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $450.08 or 0.04362313 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009720 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.13 or 0.00059378 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.49 or 0.00033862 BTC.

About Nebula AI

Nebula AI (NBAI) is a token. Its genesis date was April 2nd, 2018. Nebula AI’s total supply is 4,941,090,311 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,254,943,205 tokens. Nebula AI’s official website is www.nebula-ai.com. Nebula AI’s official Twitter account is @nebula_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Nebula AI Token Trading

Nebula AI can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, DDEX and CoinBene. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nebula AI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nebula AI should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nebula AI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

