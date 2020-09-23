Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Earning Neutral Media Coverage, Analysis Finds

Media headlines about Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) have been trending neutral this week, InfoTrie Sentiment reports. The research firm identifies negative and positive news coverage by analyzing more than six thousand news and blog sources. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Netflix earned a media sentiment score of 0.31 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave media stories about the Internet television network an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near term.

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX traded down $21.75 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $469.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 164,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,686,245. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $498.10 and a 200-day moving average of $443.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $216.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.16, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. Netflix has a 12-month low of $252.28 and a 12-month high of $575.37.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The Internet television network reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $6.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.08 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 33.32% and a net margin of 11.85%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Netflix will post 6.28 EPS for the current year.

NFLX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $420.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $500.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. UBS Group set a $500.00 price objective on shares of Netflix and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $500.00 to $610.00 in a report on Friday, July 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $490.80.

In related news, insider Gregory K. Peters sold 5,357 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.00, for a total transaction of $2,544,575.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,762,325. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Susan E. Rice sold 1,337 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $508.68, for a total transaction of $680,105.16. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 218 shares in the company, valued at $110,892.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 226,117 shares of company stock worth $112,071,744 over the last three months. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

