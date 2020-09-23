Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Earns Daily News Sentiment Score of 0.31

Media coverage about Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) has been trending neutral recently, according to InfoTrie. The research group identifies positive and negative news coverage by analyzing more than six thousand news and blog sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Netflix earned a news sentiment score of 0.31 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news articles about the Internet television network an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next several days.

NFLX stock traded down $21.75 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $469.42. The company had a trading volume of 164,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,686,245. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $216.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $498.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $443.72. Netflix has a fifty-two week low of $252.28 and a fifty-two week high of $575.37.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The Internet television network reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $6.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.08 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 11.85% and a return on equity of 33.32%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Netflix will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current year.

NFLX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Guggenheim boosted their price target on Netflix from $500.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. BofA Securities dropped their price target on Netflix from $625.00 to $575.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Netflix from $500.00 to $610.00 in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Cowen boosted their price target on Netflix from $535.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $625.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a report on Monday, July 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $490.80.

In other news, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.77, for a total transaction of $5,057,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $265,023.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Reed Hastings sold 34,853 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $476.68, for a total value of $16,613,728.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,613,728.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 226,117 shares of company stock worth $112,071,744 in the last ninety days. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

