New Residential Investment Corp (NYSE:NRZ) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of New Residential Investment Corp (NYSE:NRZ) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.67.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NRZ. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of New Residential Investment in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded New Residential Investment from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded New Residential Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Piper Sandler raised New Residential Investment from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $8.50 to $9.50 in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on New Residential Investment from $8.50 to $10.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th.

In other New Residential Investment news, Director Alan L. Tyson acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.72 per share, with a total value of $77,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 149,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,151,499.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of New Residential Investment by 192.9% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 5,005 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in New Residential Investment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Wealthstar Advisors LLC acquired a new position in New Residential Investment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in New Residential Investment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in New Residential Investment by 26.6% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,266 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 2,157 shares during the period. 45.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NRZ stock opened at $7.69 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.72 and a beta of 1.75. New Residential Investment has a twelve month low of $2.91 and a twelve month high of $17.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.43.

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $115.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.87 million. New Residential Investment had a positive return on equity of 14.32% and a negative net margin of 74.42%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that New Residential Investment will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About New Residential Investment

New Residential Investment Corp., a real estate investment trust, focuses on investing in and managing residential mortgage related assets in the United States. It operates through Servicing and Originations, Residential Securities and Loans, and Consumer Loans segments. The company invests in excess mortgage servicing rights (MSRs) on residential mortgage loans; and in servicer advances, including the basic fee component of the related MSRs.

