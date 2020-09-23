Nexoptic Technology Corp (CVE:NXO) Director Sells C$63,650.00 in Stock

Nexoptic Technology Corp (CVE:NXO) Director Paul Mckenzie sold 67,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.95, for a total transaction of C$63,650.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 812,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$771,400.

Shares of NXO traded down C$0.06 on Wednesday, reaching C$0.88. 209,998 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 328,946. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.36 million and a P/E ratio of -2.39. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.48. Nexoptic Technology Corp has a 12 month low of C$0.17 and a 12 month high of C$1.53.

Nexoptic Technology Company Profile

NexOptic Technology Corp., together with its subsidiaries, a technology company, develops and invests in optical and lens technologies. It focuses on developing the patent pending Blade Optics lens system that relates to an optical concept, including the use of flat lenses. The company was formerly known as Elissa Resources Ltd.

