Nike (NYSE:NKE) Price Target Increased to $142.00 by Analysts at Wedbush

Nike (NYSE:NKE) had its price target lifted by stock analysts at Wedbush from $127.00 to $142.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the footwear maker’s stock. Wedbush’s price target points to a potential upside of 21.50% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on NKE. Credit Suisse Group set a $154.00 price target on shares of Nike and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Nike from $121.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 18th. DZ Bank reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Nike in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $140.00 target price on shares of Nike and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Nike from $100.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.56.

NKE opened at $116.87 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $182.30 billion, a PE ratio of 73.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $109.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $95.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.59. Nike has a 12-month low of $60.00 and a 12-month high of $120.48.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 22nd. The footwear maker reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $10.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.15 billion. Nike had a net margin of 6.79% and a return on equity of 32.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Nike will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 75,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.70, for a total value of $9,061,290.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total value of $918,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 241,056 shares of company stock valued at $26,663,725 over the last three months. 3.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NKE. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Nike by 668.9% in the first quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 346 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Nike during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Demars Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Nike during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Bainco International Investors acquired a new position in Nike during the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, U S Global Investors Inc. acquired a new position in Nike during the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.20% of the company’s stock.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

