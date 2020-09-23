Nike (NYSE:NKE) PT Raised to $160.00 at Susquehanna Bancshares

Nike (NYSE:NKE) had its target price lifted by stock analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “positive” rating on the footwear maker’s stock. Susquehanna Bancshares’ price objective points to a potential upside of 36.90% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Nike from $100.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Nike in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on Nike from $101.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Wedbush boosted their price target on Nike from $107.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Nike from $127.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.56.

NYSE NKE opened at $116.87 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $182.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.97, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $109.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.48. Nike has a 52 week low of $60.00 and a 52 week high of $120.48.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 22nd. The footwear maker reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $10.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.15 billion. Nike had a return on equity of 32.95% and a net margin of 6.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Nike will post 2.32 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 75,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.70, for a total transaction of $9,061,290.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Andrew Campion sold 56,313 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.56, for a total value of $5,550,209.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 241,056 shares of company stock valued at $26,663,725. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NKE. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its position in shares of Nike by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 2,101,180 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $173,852,000 after buying an additional 258,577 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Nike by 26.0% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,581,584 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $130,860,000 after purchasing an additional 326,628 shares during the last quarter. South Dakota Investment Council bought a new position in Nike in the first quarter valued at about $248,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its position in Nike by 118.6% in the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 23,392 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,935,000 after purchasing an additional 12,690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Foundation Advisors raised its position in Nike by 9.3% in the first quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 10,575 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $875,000 after purchasing an additional 904 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.20% of the company’s stock.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

