Nike (NYSE:NKE) Stock Rating Upgraded by Deutsche Bank

Nike (NYSE:NKE) was upgraded by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm presently has a $151.00 target price on the footwear maker’s stock, up from their previous target price of $107.00. Deutsche Bank’s price target indicates a potential upside of 29.20% from the stock’s current price.

NKE has been the topic of several other research reports. Wedbush increased their target price on Nike from $107.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. DZ Bank reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Nike in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Cowen increased their target price on Nike from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Nike from $113.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Nike from $121.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.96.

Nike stock opened at $116.87 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.48. The firm has a market cap of $182.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s fifty day moving average is $109.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.56. Nike has a 52 week low of $60.00 and a 52 week high of $120.48.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 22nd. The footwear maker reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.49. Nike had a return on equity of 32.95% and a net margin of 6.79%. The business had revenue of $10.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Nike will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 75,700 shares of Nike stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.70, for a total transaction of $9,061,290.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 8,500 shares of Nike stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total value of $918,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 241,056 shares of company stock valued at $26,663,725. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NKE. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. grew its position in Nike by 668.9% during the 1st quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 346 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Nike during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Demars Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nike in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Bainco International Investors acquired a new position in shares of Nike in the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, U S Global Investors Inc. bought a new stake in Nike in the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. Institutional investors own 64.20% of the company’s stock.

Nike Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

