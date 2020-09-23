NIX 24-Hour Volume Tops $106,263.00 (NIX)

NIX (CURRENCY:NIX) traded 4.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 23rd. Over the last week, NIX has traded 14.3% lower against the US dollar. One NIX coin can now be bought for $0.10 or 0.00000974 BTC on major exchanges including $50.98, $13.77, $24.43 and $7.50. NIX has a total market capitalization of $4.76 million and approximately $106,263.00 worth of NIX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get NIX alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10,308.08 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $328.52 or 0.03186983 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $208.88 or 0.02026359 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $43.31 or 0.00420170 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.50 or 0.00858522 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0536 or 0.00000520 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00012070 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.90 or 0.00047514 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $51.50 or 0.00499568 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00010209 BTC.

NIX Coin Profile

NIX is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 30th, 2018. NIX’s total supply is 47,367,900 coins. The official message board for NIX is nixplatform.io/blog. The official website for NIX is nixplatform.io. The Reddit community for NIX is /r/NixPlatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. NIX’s official Twitter account is @NIXplatform.

NIX Coin Trading

NIX can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: $10.39, $20.33, $5.60, $32.15, $51.55, $24.43, $13.77, $50.98, $24.68, $33.94, $7.50 and $18.94. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NIX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NIX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NIX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for NIX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NIX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.