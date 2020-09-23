No BS Crypto Price Down 28.2% Over Last 7 Days (NOBS)

No BS Crypto (CURRENCY:NOBS) traded 4.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 23rd. No BS Crypto has a market capitalization of $29,536.98 and approximately $48,735.00 worth of No BS Crypto was traded on exchanges in the last day. One No BS Crypto token can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, No BS Crypto has traded 28.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001445 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.53 or 0.00043943 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00004584 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00005503 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $447.08 or 0.04332125 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009718 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.12 or 0.00059328 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00033900 BTC.

No BS Crypto Profile

No BS Crypto (NOBS) is a token. It launched on May 4th, 2018. No BS Crypto’s total supply is 2,250,905,180 tokens and its circulating supply is 999,369,380 tokens. No BS Crypto’s official website is nobscrypto.com. No BS Crypto’s official Twitter account is @noBScrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here.

No BS Crypto Token Trading

No BS Crypto can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

