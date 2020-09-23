Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) Shares Sold by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC lowered its stake in Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) by 31.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,589,549 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 746,243 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Nokia Oyj were worth $6,994,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Formidable Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Nokia Oyj by 693.8% in the second quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 105,803 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $460,000 after buying an additional 92,474 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Nokia Oyj in the second quarter valued at about $259,000. ETRADE Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Nokia Oyj by 29.6% in the second quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 14,602 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 3,333 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Nokia Oyj by 3.5% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,086,986 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,533,000 after purchasing an additional 36,934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nokia Oyj during the second quarter worth about $268,000. 4.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Nokia Oyj alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NOK. ValuEngine cut shares of Nokia Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Nokia Oyj in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Nokia Oyj in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James cut shares of Nokia Oyj from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Nokia Oyj from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.59.

NOK stock opened at $3.98 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.50. Nokia Oyj has a fifty-two week low of $2.34 and a fifty-two week high of $5.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.17, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.52.

Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.63 billion. Nokia Oyj had a net margin of 2.76% and a return on equity of 9.26%. Equities analysts forecast that Nokia Oyj will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nokia Oyj Profile

Nokia Corporation engages in the network and technology businesses worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Ultra Broadband Networks, Global Services, IP Networks and Applications, and Nokia Technologies. It provides hardware, software, and services for telecommunications operators, enterprises, and related markets/verticals, including public safety and Internet of Things (IoT).

See Also: What are Institutional Investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK).

Receive News & Ratings for Nokia Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nokia Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.