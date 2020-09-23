Noodles & Co (NASDAQ:NDLS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Noodles & Co (NASDAQ:NDLS) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $9.31.

NDLS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Noodles & Co from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, August 8th. BidaskClub cut shares of Noodles & Co from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Noodles & Co in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Noodles & Co from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Noodles & Co from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th.

Get Noodles & Co alerts:

Shares of NDLS stock opened at $7.50 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.12. Noodles & Co has a 12 month low of $3.14 and a 12 month high of $9.31. The company has a market capitalization of $332.66 million, a PE ratio of -20.27 and a beta of 0.94.

Noodles & Co (NASDAQ:NDLS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.03. Noodles & Co had a negative net margin of 3.94% and a negative return on equity of 10.90%. The company had revenue of $80.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.61 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. Noodles & Co’s quarterly revenue was down 33.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Noodles & Co will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Holdings Ll Catterton-Noodles sold 1,435,000 shares of Noodles & Co stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.85, for a total value of $11,264,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Noodles & Co by 41.9% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,125 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,401 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Noodles & Co by 120.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,863 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 4,837 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Noodles & Co in the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in Noodles & Co in the first quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, Athanor Capital LP purchased a new position in Noodles & Co in the second quarter worth approximately $77,000. Institutional investors own 69.87% of the company’s stock.

Noodles & Co Company Profile

Noodles & Company develops and operates fast-casual restaurants in the United States. It offers cooked-to-order dishes, including noodles and pasta, soups, salads, and appetizers. As of January 1, 2019, the company operated 394 company-owned and 65 franchised restaurants in 29 states, and the District of Columbia.

Featured Story: Market Perform

Receive News & Ratings for Noodles & Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Noodles & Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.