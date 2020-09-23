Norbord Inc (NYSE:OSB) Shares Sold by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. decreased its holdings in Norbord Inc (NYSE:OSB) by 33.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 103,642 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 52,333 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of Norbord worth $2,364,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in OSB. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Norbord in the first quarter worth about $50,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Norbord by 122.7% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,082 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 4,453 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Norbord during the first quarter valued at approximately $189,000. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new stake in Norbord during the second quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Norbord by 387.2% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 20,346 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 16,170 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.68% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on OSB shares. ValuEngine cut Norbord from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Raymond James upgraded Norbord from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Norbord from $49.50 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Norbord from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on Norbord from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.25.

NYSE:OSB opened at $29.66 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of 247.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 2.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $33.26 and a 200-day moving average of $22.87. Norbord Inc has a 52 week low of $8.92 and a 52 week high of $36.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Norbord (NYSE:OSB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The construction company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.28. Norbord had a return on equity of 4.64% and a net margin of 0.53%. The company had revenue of $421.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $410.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.10) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Norbord Inc will post 4.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st were given a $0.2251 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. This is an increase from Norbord’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 31st. Norbord’s dividend payout ratio is -248.65%.

Norbord Profile

Norbord Inc manufactures and sells wood-based panels for retail chains, contractor supply yards, and industrial manufacturers primarily in North America and Europe. The company offers oriented strand boards for use in sheathing, flooring, and roofing in home construction applications; particleboards that are used in flooring and other construction applications; and medium density fiberboards for use in cabinet doors, mouldings, and interior wall paneling applications, as well as related value-added products for use in the construction of new homes, and renovation and repair of existing structures.

