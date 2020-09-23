Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) Hits New 52-Week Low at $12.21

Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $12.21 and last traded at $12.26, with a volume of 464050 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.97.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Nordstrom from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, May 29th. KeyCorp cut their price target on Nordstrom from $48.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Wedbush cut their price target on Nordstrom from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 14th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Nordstrom from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on Nordstrom from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.06.

Get Nordstrom alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.77, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.36 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.44.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The specialty retailer reported ($1.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.50) by ($0.12). Nordstrom had a negative return on equity of 42.65% and a negative net margin of 3.78%. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 54.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Nordstrom, Inc. will post -3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Nordstrom by 86.1% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 326,606 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,059,000 after purchasing an additional 151,112 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 43.8% in the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 612,300 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $9,485,000 after acquiring an additional 186,400 shares during the period. Garde Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 30,683 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $475,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in shares of Nordstrom in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $284,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 204,977 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,894 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.39% of the company’s stock.

Nordstrom Company Profile (NYSE:JWN)

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparel, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded full-line stores and online store at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstromrack.com and HauteLook; Jeffrey boutiques; clearance stores that operate under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses and TrunkClub.com; and Nordstrom Locals.

Further Reading: Book Value Of Equity Per Share – BVPS Explained



Receive News & Ratings for Nordstrom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordstrom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.