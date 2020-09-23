Numis (LON:NUM) Stock Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $295.70

Numis Co. PLC (LON:NUM)’s share price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $295.70 and traded as low as $292.50. Numis shares last traded at $292.50, with a volume of 67,941 shares changing hands.

The stock has a market capitalization of $307.76 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.01. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 295.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 275.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.14, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.49.

About Numis (LON:NUM)

Numis Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of institutional stockbroking and corporate advisory services. The company offers research services with investment perspective; stockbroking services to the United Kingdom, European, the United States, and International investment funds; and research, sales, trading, and corporate broking/finance services focusing on quoted equity, private equity, infrastructure, property, debt, and other alternative assets for a range of institutional investors, family offices, and private client wealth managers.

