OKB (OKB) Reaches Market Capitalization of $370.74 Million

OKB (CURRENCY:OKB) traded 2.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 23rd. OKB has a total market cap of $370.74 million and approximately $98.92 million worth of OKB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One OKB token can currently be bought for $6.18 or 0.00059115 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including OKEx and Coinall. Over the last seven days, OKB has traded 3.3% lower against the US dollar.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001444 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.58 or 0.00043816 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00004660 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00005469 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $458.91 or 0.04390319 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009588 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.56 or 0.00034056 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002174 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) is a token. Its launch date was January 30th, 2018. OKB’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 60,000,000 tokens. The official website for OKB is www.okex.com. The Reddit community for OKB is /r/okex. OKB’s official Twitter account is @

OKB can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinall and OKEx. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OKB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade OKB should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OKB using one of the exchanges listed above.

