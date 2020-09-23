OKCash (OK) Market Cap Hits $1.80 Million

OKCash (CURRENCY:OK) traded down 1.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 23rd. One OKCash coin can currently be bought for $0.0234 or 0.00000227 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, OKCash has traded down 20.4% against the dollar. OKCash has a total market capitalization of $1.80 million and $13,643.00 worth of OKCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10,388.00 or 1.00657093 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.97 or 0.00038493 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00005638 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0583 or 0.00000565 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001746 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0443 or 0.00000430 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000008 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.25 or 0.00167141 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0714 or 0.00000692 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded down 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000142 BTC.

OKCash Coin Profile

OKCash (CRYPTO:OK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 24th, 2014. OKCash’s total supply is 76,730,302 coins. OKCash’s official Twitter account is @OKCashCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. OKCash’s official website is okcash.co. The official message board for OKCash is okcashtalk.org. The Reddit community for OKCash is /r/OKCash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “OK Specs Released: Nov 24th 2014PoW Ended at block: 33,186Total coins at the end of Pow/Pos Hybrid Period: 36,297,000 OKCashMax Cap: 105,000,000 OKCashFull POS started: Dec 9th 2014Proof of StakeStake Rewards: 69% 1st Year (block 531,257)| 20% 2nd (block 1,022,514) | 10% 3rd (block 1,523,771)| 6% 4th Year on wardsPoS Min Stake Time: 8 hrTransactions: 10 confirmationsStakes: 64 confirmationsBlock Time: 72 seconds average block time.Rpcport: 6969Port: 6970Test ports: ( RPCport 7979 ) ( Port 7980 ) “

Buying and Selling OKCash

OKCash can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OKCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade OKCash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy OKCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

