Opacity (OPQ) Reaches Market Cap of $869,458.91

Opacity (CURRENCY:OPQ) traded down 3.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 23rd. Opacity has a market capitalization of $869,458.91 and approximately $216.00 worth of Opacity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Opacity has traded down 13.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Opacity token can currently be purchased for about $0.0067 or 0.00000065 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and Kucoin.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Opacity alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009716 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002206 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.06 or 0.00039375 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.22 or 0.00225043 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $152.88 or 0.01481711 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.85 or 0.00076126 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0253 or 0.00000245 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.50 or 0.00198704 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0694 or 0.00000672 BTC.

Opacity Profile

Opacity’s launch date was November 5th, 2018. Opacity’s total supply is 130,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 129,321,495 tokens. Opacity’s official Twitter account is @Opacity_Storage. The official message board for Opacity is medium.com/opacity-storage. Opacity’s official website is opacity.io. The Reddit community for Opacity is /r/opacity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Opacity

Opacity can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and Kucoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Opacity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Opacity should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Opacity using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Opacity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Opacity and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.