Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) vs. Datadog (NYSE:DDOG) Critical Comparison

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) and Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) are both large-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership and earnings.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Datadog and Oracle’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Datadog $362.78 million 78.10 -$16.71 million ($0.15) -622.73 Oracle $39.07 billion 4.67 $10.14 billion $3.46 17.52

Oracle has higher revenue and earnings than Datadog. Datadog is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Oracle, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

42.1% of Datadog shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.2% of Oracle shares are owned by institutional investors. 26.1% of Datadog shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 36.6% of Oracle shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Datadog and Oracle’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Datadog 0.73% 0.75% 0.50% Oracle 26.13% 85.71% 10.90%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Datadog and Oracle, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Datadog 1 8 10 0 2.47 Oracle 1 16 9 0 2.31

Datadog currently has a consensus target price of $87.93, suggesting a potential downside of 5.87%. Oracle has a consensus target price of $59.67, suggesting a potential downside of 1.57%. Given Oracle’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Oracle is more favorable than Datadog.

Summary

Oracle beats Datadog on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Datadog Company Profile

Datadog, Inc. provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. Its SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, and log management to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service. It offers human capital and talent management, enterprise resource planning, customer experience and relationship management, procurement, supply chain management, project portfolio management, business analytics and enterprise performance management, and industry-specific application software, as well as financial management and governance, and risk and compliance applications. The company also licenses its Oracle Database for storage, retrieval, and manipulation of data; and Oracle Fusion Middleware software to build, deploy, secure, access, extend, and integrate business applications, as well as automate business processes. In addition, it provides a range of development tools, identity management, and business analytics software solutions for mobile computing development to address the development needs of businesses; Java, a software development language; and big data solutions. Further, the company provides Oracle Engineered Systems, servers, storage, industry-specific hardware, and hardware support products, as well as operating systems, virtualization, management, and other hardware-related software. Additionally, it provides consulting services, including IT strategy alignment, enterprise architecture planning and design, initial software implementation and integration, application development and integration, security assessments, and ongoing software enhancements and upgrade services; and customer support and education services. The company serves businesses, government agencies, educational institutions, and resellers. Oracle Corporation was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.

