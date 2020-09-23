Origin Protocol 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $15.95 Million (OGN)

Origin Protocol (CURRENCY:OGN) traded 2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 23rd. In the last week, Origin Protocol has traded down 11.1% against the US dollar. One Origin Protocol token can currently be bought for about $0.20 or 0.00001930 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Origin Protocol has a market capitalization of $25.73 million and approximately $15.95 million worth of Origin Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001445 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.54 or 0.00043994 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00004535 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00005478 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $450.08 or 0.04362313 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009720 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.13 or 0.00059378 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.49 or 0.00033862 BTC.

Origin Protocol Token Profile

OGN is a token. Its launch date was October 1st, 2018. Origin Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 129,231,360 tokens. The official website for Origin Protocol is www.originprotocol.com. The official message board for Origin Protocol is medium.com/originprotocol/introducing-origin-6e7e3a1cd1c9. Origin Protocol’s official Twitter account is @originprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Origin Protocol Token Trading

Origin Protocol can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Origin Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Origin Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Origin Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

