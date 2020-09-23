Palace Capital (LON:PCA) Share Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $189.04

Palace Capital PLC (LON:PCA) shares crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $189.04 and traded as low as $184.00. Palace Capital shares last traded at $184.00, with a volume of 1,021 shares.

The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 189.04 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 194.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.84, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 3.23. The stock has a market cap of $84.71 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.59.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 24th will be issued a GBX 2.50 ($0.03) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 24th. Palace Capital’s payout ratio is currently -84.75%.

In related news, insider Ronald Neil Sinclair sold 6,258 shares of Palace Capital stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 184 ($2.40), for a total value of £11,514.72 ($15,046.02).

About Palace Capital (LON:PCA)

Palace Capital plc is a real estate investment firm specializing in investment in entities operating in the property sector. It seeks to invest in United Kingdom. Palace Capital plc is based in London, the United Kingdom.

