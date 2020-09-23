Patientory (PTOY) Trading Down 4.9% Over Last 7 Days

Patientory (CURRENCY:PTOY) traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 23rd. Patientory has a total market cap of $377,445.69 and $772.00 worth of Patientory was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Patientory token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0054 or 0.00000052 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Patientory has traded down 4.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001445 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.54 or 0.00044017 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00004516 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00005474 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $447.88 or 0.04344918 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009733 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.11 or 0.00059317 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.49 or 0.00033844 BTC.

About Patientory

Patientory (CRYPTO:PTOY) is a token. It was first traded on May 31st, 2017. Patientory’s total supply is 100,002,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 70,000,000 tokens. Patientory’s official Twitter account is @Patientory and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Patientory is patientory.com.

Patientory Token Trading

Patientory can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Patientory directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Patientory should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Patientory using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

